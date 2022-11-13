CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Division of Police has activated an Amber Alert after a boy went missing from UH Rainbow Babies And Children’s Hospital Sunday afternoon.

The 8-year-old boy named Jonathan Davis is reportedly believed to be with his 35-year-old mother Donella Williams, after she came to the hospital and took him.

Donella Williams. Photo courtesy Cleveland Division of Police

The boy was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans and would have an IV in his arm, police said.

Police are looking for a 2011 grey Buick Enclave, with the Ohio license plate JNB5618.

Anyone who may have more information about the abduction is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-857-7386.