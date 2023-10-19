CLEVELAND (WJW) – An Amber Alert has been issued after investigators say a 1-year-old girl was taken from her mother’s custody in Cleveland Thursday evening.

Investigators say Marleah Miles was taken by her father from the area of E. 105th Street and Superior Avenue around 7 p.m. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Courtesy of Cleveland police

The suspect, 34-year-old Lamar Miles, of Willowick, is 6′ and 300 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

According to investigators, the suspect threatened to seriously harm the child.

Courtesy of Cleveland police

The suspect vehicle is a dark 2023 KIA with license plate JCJ9121.

Courtesy of Cleveland police

Anyone with information should call 911 or 216-327-7186.