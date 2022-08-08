** See prior coverage on Amazon’s Middleburg Heights facility in the video above.

BROOKLYN, Ohio (WJW) — Amazon plans to add more than 100 full-time jobs at its new delivery center that opened along Memphis Avenue last month, with starting pay of an average $18 per hour and benefits.

Delivery stations like the new facility that opened July 27 in Brooklyn take packages from fulfillment and sorting centers down the last mile “and help speed up deliveries for customers,” according to a Monday news release from the company.

Amazon opened a Middleburg Heights facility in December, which it claimed could get packages to your doorstep in as little as five hours.

Workers can expect Amazon’s average starting pay of $18 per hour, full health, vision and dental insurance, a 401(k) with a 50% company match, up to 20 weeks paid parental leave and access to free mental health resources and support.

The company also offers programs that fully pay workers’ college tuition, GEDs and ESL certifications after three months of employment. New education programs on the way will train for data center maintenance, IT, user experience and research design.

Looking to apply? Visit Amazon’s hiring website.

Ten delivery partners will also operate out of the new facility and independent gig economy drivers — think Uber or DoorDash — can deliver packages with their own vehicle through Amazon Flex, according to the release.

Amazon has invested more than $12 billion statewide, according to the release.

“We are excited to make these investments that will help ensure we can reliably and efficiently deliver to our growing number of customers in Greater Cleveland,” said Amazon spokesperson Paula Morrison. “We are committed to being a good community partner and we will continue to engage with the city and community members as we continue our growth across northeast Ohio.”