Amazon working to prevent further spread of COVID-19 in North Randall after another reported case

NORTH RANDALL, Ohio (WJW)– Amazon alerted North Randall Fulfillment Center employees of another case of COVID-19.

In response to a FOX 8 inquiry regarding a third reported coronavirus case, Amazon spokesperson Rachel Lightly sent the following statement Monday:

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our teams. Since the early days of this situation, we have worked closely with health authorities to proactively respond, ensuring we continue to serve customers while taking care of our associates and teams. In addition to tripling down on cleaning and sanitation, we’ve made over 150 significant process changes at sites around the world. Some of these changes include having critical supplies including masks, disinfectant wipes, and hand sanitizer available for everyone to use, conducting daily employee temperature checks, and following mandatory social distancing. Like all businesses grappling with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we are evaluating and making changes in real-time and encourage anyone to compare our overall pay, benefits, and speed in which we’re managing this crisis to other retailers and major employers across the country.”

A spokesperson says the cases are individual with no link between the confirmed cases at the North Randall Center; however, no additional explanation was provided as to how that conclusion was reached.

Amazon communicates confirmed cases with employees, in addition to alerting associates with close contact of the diagnosed person. Those employees are asked to self quarantine for 14 days and are paid for their time at home.

According to Amazon, they take the temperature of more than 100,000 employees per day; those with a fever above 100.4 are asked to go home. A spokesperson says they will receive partial pay for that shift up to five hours

