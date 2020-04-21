Amazon workers plan strike over coronavirus safety concerns

(WJW) – Amazon workers are planning a strike starting Tuesday to protest what they say are unsafe working conditions.

Workers’ rights group, United for Respect, says there are COVID-19 cases at more than 130 Amazon warehouses.

They’re asking for the company to notify them if they work at a facility with a confirmed case, deep cleaning of warehouses with confirmed cases, safety equipment, paid sick leave and hazard pay.

Workers who are taking part in the protest are expected to call out sick beginning Tuesday.

Amazon says it is taking temperature checks, providing masks and has increased the frequency of cleaning.