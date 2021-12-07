Amazon will deliver overnight in Cleveland area to meet holiday season demand

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Amazon is increasing efforts to get holiday packages to your door faster.

In some cases, that means overnight deliveries, so don’t be too alarmed if you hear your doorbell at 4 a.m.

“The holiday season is Amazon’s Super Bowl,” said Jessica Pawl, an Amazon spokesperson. “We’ve been preparing since January 1 for this holiday shopping season, and we’re prepared for it. The new Middleburg Heights facility is a perfect example.”

The company credits its local speedy delivery in part to its newer “first of its kind” facility in Middleburg Heights. Open since the fall, it’s designed to get packages to your door as fast as five hours after purchase.

With unprecedented supply chain issues and shipping delays, many shoppers are turning to Amazon for speedy deliveries in time for the holidays.

“Our network of flex drivers actually begin delivering right around 4 a.m. so if you’re ordering late in the evening, you can expect that your package may be there by the time you wake up,” said Pawl.

This year, Cleveland area Amazon Prime members can pick from an array of up to 3 million data-driven everyday popular items tagged for speedy delivery, like over-the-counter medications.

Pawl said they’ve been able to mostly side-step global shipping delay issues due in part to proximity to customers and its more than 41,000 Ohio employees.

“All of our fulfillment centers, whether they are same-day or not, or actually really tailored to hold the products, we know people are buying,” said Pawl. “That’s what allows us to get them to folks so quickly.”

Next year, Amazon plans to open a delivery station in Brooklyn.

Unlike the U.S. Postal Service, the company has not issued a holiday shipping deadline guidance for customers. Pawl said if you’re a planner or procrastinator, they can get those hot holiday gifts to your door in time.

“Right now, and over Cyber Monday and Black Friday, what we’re seeing are huge sales in the home good sections, clothing and toys, those are the hot sellers at the moment,” said Pawl.

On Black Friday, more than 1,600 orders were placed per second around the world, the company said.