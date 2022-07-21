CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — An overturned semitruck at Dead Man’s Curve in Cleveland closed a portion of Interstate 90 east Thursday morning.

It happened around 2 a.m.

The truck had Amazon logos on it. It was unclear if it was carrying packages when it crashed.

Drivers were being diverted to the Lakeside Rd. exit while crews cleaned up the accident, FOX 8’s Patty Harken reported.

According to Cleveland EMS, there were two men inside the semi when it overturned. The men, both 35-years-of-age, were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center. One was in serious condition. The other was in stable condition.

Cleveland firefighters were working to clean up fuel that was leaking from the truck.

