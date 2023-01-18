(WJW) – The largest Amazon layoff in history will begin Wednesday, as the company plans to eliminate 18,000 roles.

On Jan. 4, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy posted a blog post to employees saying the company was going to “eliminate just over 18,000 roles” to cut costs. He announced these major job cuts after hiring “rapidly over the last several years” in the face of the COVID pandemic.

Amazon employees impacted by these job cuts will be informed as early as Wednesday.

Several areas of the business will be impacted, he noted, but most cuts will happen at Amazon Stores, including Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go, and in its People, Experience, and Technology organization.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.