Amazon to hire for three new Cleveland-area delivery stations

Editor’s note: An earlier release incorrectly identified Solon and Bedford as the locations of two of the facilities. Amazon apologizes for the error. Our story has been updated to reflect the correct locations.

CLEVELAND (WJW)- Amazon is opening three new delivery stations that will help speed up deliveries to customers in the Cleveland area.

According to their release, the stations will be located in Cleveland, the Village of Glenwillow and Bedford Heights, and will create hundreds of full and part-time jobs, paying a minimum of $15 an hour.

“The investment that Amazon is making in the City of Cleveland speaks to our growing appeal to the industry of all types and businesses of all sizes,” said Mayor Frank G. Jackson. “The new jobs to be created by these new stations are a welcome investment in our local economy.”

