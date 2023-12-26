(WJW) – Amazon Prime Video is moving ahead with plans to introduce advertisements to its content unless users pay an additional fee.

In a letter sent to members this week, the streaming service announced that Prime Video movies and TV shows will include limited ads starting on Jan. 29.

Members will have to pay an extra $2.99 per month for the new ad-free option. Otherwise, your bill won’t change.

The letter goes on to say the company aims to have “meaningfully fewer ads than linear TV and other streaming TV providers.”

“This will allow us to continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time,” the company said in the letter.

Netflix and Disney+ have already moved to tiered subscriptions as streaming services continue fighting over viewers.

