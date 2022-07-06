(WJW) – Amazon Prime members in the U.S. can get free food delivery starting Wednesday. Amazon announced Prime members will get a full one-year Grubhub+ membership for free.

The deal is a promotion ahead of Amazon’s Prime Day sales.

The Grubhub membership is valued at $10.99. The Grubhub+ membership will renew at the end of the year it’s not canceled.

The offer includes free delivery on delivery orders of $12 or more. Current Grubhub+ subscribers can also redeem the offer.

Activate the offer at amazon.com/grubhub.