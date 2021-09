FILE – In this April 16, 2020, file photo, the Amazon logo is displayed in Douai, northern France. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Amazon announced Tuesday it was hiring for 2,800 positions in the Cleveland area.

According to Amazon, it’s part of a nationwide push to add 125,000 employees with 9,000 new jobs in Ohio.

The company says they are not seasonal jobs, and that the openings are full and part-time positions.

Amazon says pay starts at $18 an hour and benefits begin on day 1.

The company is also offering a fully paid college tuition program.