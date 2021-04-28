Amazon hiring thousands, raising pay for more than 500,000 workers

An employee carries a package at the distribution center of US online retail giant Amazon in Moenchengladbach, on December 17, 2019. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER / AFP) (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP/WJW) — Amazon said Wednesday that it plans to give more than 500,000 of its workers a raise as it seeks to attract new workers.

The online shopping giant, which already pays new hires at least $15 an hour, said it will start increasing pay between 50 cents an hour to $3 an hour starting next month.

Those getting raises include warehouse workers as well as those who work in Amazon’s package sorting centers and other facilities.

Amazon is also looking to fill tens of thousands of jobs nationwide. The company says the positions come with a range of great benefits including medical, dental, and vision coverage, parental leave, financial savings plans, and opportunities for career advancement.

“In support of this effort, we pulled forward our annual fall pay review for these teams and will be rolling out increases from mid-May through early June,” Darcie Henry, Amazon VP of People eXperience and Technology, said in a press release.

Henry added that the company offers “a safe and inclusive environment” and has “been ranked among the best workplaces in the world.”

Seattle-based Amazon is the second-largest private employer in the U.S. behind retail rival Walmart.