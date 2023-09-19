**Related Video Above: Regarding the January layoffs at Amazon.**

(WJW) — Gearing up for the holiday season, tech giant Amazon announced Tuesday plans to bring on 15,000 employees in Ohio as part of a 250,000-person hiring spree across the country.

The news comes after the company laid off thousands of employees earlier this year — 18,000 in January and 9,000 in March, mostly in their web services and technology divisions.

The new positions are going to be full-time, seasonal, and part-time, and the company is looking for people to help with packing and shipping.

Those who take seasonal positions may have opportunities to move into full-time jobs as needed, the company said in a statement.

Amazon — which has distribution centers all over the state, mostly around the major cities — said workers make an average of $20.50 an hour in these transportation and customer fulfillment positions.

