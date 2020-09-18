Amazon hiring 1,500 at new Akron facility

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– Amazon is hiring more than 1,500 full-time positions at its new operations facility in Akron, the company said in a news release on Friday.

Job candidates must be 18 years or older and have a high school diploma or equivalent to be considered. The positions will be posted online at 1 p.m. Friday. Pay starts at $15 an hour with benefits.

“At this facility, employees will play integral roles within Amazon’s customer fulfillment operations – everything from receiving inventory, picking and shipping customer orders, and supporting network logistics,” the company said.

According to Amazon, it’s created more than 23,500 jobs in Ohio since 2010.

On Monday, Amazon announced plans to hire 100,000 to keep up with the online shopping surge.

