Amazon fulfillment center opens in Akron’s former Rolling Acres Mall

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Amazon has transformed what was formerly Rolling Acres Mall into a new fulfillment center.

Amazon welcomed employees in the 640,000 square foot building this month.

The company has a $15 minimum wage and 401k and insurance benefits, in addition to paid parental leave.

Amazon donated $25,000 to the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank to celebrate the facility’s opening.

“We are so grateful for their support and look forward to this new partnership. This generous donation will help the Foodbank provide the equivalent of 100,000 meals for local families, families who could really use the help right now as they try to rebound from the effects of the pandemic. Community partners like Amazon enable this Foodbank to serve as the difference between hunger and hope for our neighbors in need,” said Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank President and CEO Dan Flowers.

Amazon says it has created more than 23,000 jobs in Ohio since 2010.