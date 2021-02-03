Amazon founder Jeff Bezos may step up charitable aid for climate and families

*Watch our recent report above on Amazon robberies reported here in NE Ohio *

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ decision to step down as the company’s CEO, in part to devote more energy toward his philanthropic work, shows the multi-billionaire’s growing interest in charitable work.

Bezos, 57, gave $10 billion – the largest charitable donation of 2020, according to the Chronicle of Philanthropy – to establish the Bezos Earth Fund to fight climate change.

He also supports the Bezos Day One Fund, which donated $105.9 million in 2020 to organizations providing food and shelter to young families in need.

In October, the Day One Fund opened the first Bezos Academy, a Montessori-inspired preschool geared toward low-income families in Des Moines, Washington.