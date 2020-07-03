Amazon driver quits while on the job, abandons truck full of packages

DETROIT, Mich. (CNN Newsource/WFLA) – A Michigan man said he quit his job as an Amazon driver while in the middle of his route and ditched his truck full of undelivered packages at a gas station.

Derick Lancaster, 22, said he worked 12-hour shifts, making more than 150 stops for $15.15 an hour.

“It was that I had to deliver 158, 212 and it just kept going up and up.’

Lancaster said he had enough after missing his sister’s birthday party because of the amount of deliveries.

He said he left his Amazon van at the gas station, took a photo, filled the gas tank and left the key in the ignition.

“I got irritated, I went on Twitter, I used social media to vent my problem,” Lancaster said.

His tweet, which takes aim at Amazon, has more than 218,000 likes and has been retweeted more than 25,000 times.

“I’m not encouraging them to, but if you are fed up with your job, you just gotta be fed up with it,” Derick Lancaster said. “Yeah, it was immature and irresponsible on my end, but at the same time, enough is enough.”

“I can’t imagine how selfish someone has to be to abandon a van full of other people’s property. This is not okay,” one user said on Twitter.

“Our daughter works at Amazon, no complaints. She loves the pay, health insurance and options for overtime,” said another.

Online orders have soared since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Amazon has received numerous complaints about health and safety concerns from numerous employees who say they’re overworked.

