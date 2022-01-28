Amazon driver charged with OVI after Solon crash: Police

SOLON, Ohio (WJW) – A delivery driver for Amazon is in hot water after police say she was caught drunk behind the wheel of one of the company’s vans.

The story began to unfold just after 10 p.m. on Jan. 20, when a Chagrin Falls man called 911 to report that an Amazon van crashed into the back of his pickup truck on westbound U.S. 422 in Solon.

The driver of the pickup told the dispatcher, “I was on the freeway driving and they came up behind me way too fast.”

After speaking with the Amazon driver, the responding police officer suspected that she had been drinking.

On the police body camera video, the officer is heard asking the Amazon employee, “Do you mind doing just a couple tests for me? I just want to make sure you’re okay to drive. I know you said you didn’t have anything to drink.”

The officer said the Amazon driver, identified as 50-year-old Aquita Riddle of Cleveland, had slurred speech and smelled of an alcoholic beverage.

According to police, Riddle agreed to get out of the van and the officer administered a series of field sobriety tests.

He reported that Riddle appeared to be unsteady on her feet during two of the tests, and because of the slippery conditions, he decided to forgo the rest of the testing.

During a search of the Amazon van, the officer opened a bag and discovered a package of mini bottles of Fireball whiskey. He noted there was at least one empty bottle and others were missing.

Riddle was taken to the Solon City Jail, where investigators say a breathalyzer revealed that her blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit.

The delivery van was turned over to Amazon management. Riddle is now facing charges that include OVI and failure to maintain assured clear distance.

Amazon issued a statement that reads, “This does not reflect the standards we have for our Delivery Service Partners and their drivers, and this individual is no longer delivering for Amazon.”