Amazon creating 100,000 seasonal positions, including 4,600 in Ohio

(WJW) — Amazon has announced plans to create an additional 100,000 seasonal jobs heading into the holidays.

According to a release from Amazon, the company promoted more than 35,000 operations employees in 2020.

The new seasonal roles will be located in several locations across the U.S. and Canada and will complement its regular full-time and part-time positions. In Ohio, more than 4,600 seasonal positions will be available.

The new jobs offer opportuniites for pay incentives and benefits. They start at $15 per hour.

Anyone interested in applying can click here.

