Amazon considers removing ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ from streaming service over confederate flag

Amazon is considering removing the TV show “The Dukes of Hazzard” from its online streaming services, according Bloomberg.com.

The news outlet reports that a person familiar with the matter said it’s a part of a broader review of content for potentially offensive material.

The popular series first aired in the 1970s and featured a car with a large confederate flag on the roof, which was nicknamed the General Lee.

Other shows and movies have also come under scrutiny in wake of protests for racial injustice and police brutality, including “Gone With the Wind.” HBO chose to remove that film this week until it can return with historical context.

“These racist depictions were wrong then and are wrong today, and we felt that to keep this title up without an explanation and a denouncement of those depictions would be irresponsible,” an HBO spokesperson said.