Amazon announces plans to hire 55,000

FILE – In this April 16, 2020, file photo, the Amazon logo is displayed in Douai, northern France. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is going on another hiring spree.

The company said Wednesday that it plans to hire 55,000 people around the world, with about 40,000 of those roles in the U.S.

The open roles are for tech jobs and corporate positions.

While other companies laid-off workers during the pandemic, Amazon’s workforce ballooned as more people stayed home and ordered toilet paper and groceries from the shopping site.

Last year alone, it hired 500,000 people. It currently employs more than 1.3 million worldwide, making it the second-largest private U.S. employer after retail rival Walmart.