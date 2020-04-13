Amazon adding 75,000 jobs to ‘help meet customer demand’, increasing hourly pay

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

***See our previous report on Amazon hiring in the video above.***

SEATTLE, Wa. (WJW) -- Amazon is planning to add 75,000 more jobs, on top of the 100,000 already added in March, to help keep up with customer demand.

The online retailer shared the announcement on Monday along with news that hourly wages will go up by $2 in the US, Canada and many EU countries.

They've also doubled regular hourly base pay for every overtime hour worked and are offering extra time off with full pay for those diagnosed with COVID-19.

"We know many people have been economically impacted as jobs in areas like hospitality, restaurants, and travel are lost or furloughed as part of this crisis and we welcome anyone out of work to join us at Amazon until things return to normal and their past employer is able to bring them back," said Amazon.

Amazon has made a number of other changes to expedite operations and keep its employees safe from the coronavirus, including providing personal protective gear and requiring temperature checks.

Click here to apply for an opening with Amazon.