*Related video above Browns great Gregg Pruitt talks about how Joe Flacco helps the Browns become winners*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The beauty of what Amari Cooper accomplished in Sunday’s game wasn’t only the staggering record breaking numbers but also the acrobatics involved with some of his catches.

The Cleveland Browns wide receiver has earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week, the National Football League announced Wednesday.

Cooper dazzled Browns fans and befuddled defenders by catching 11 passes for a franchise-record 265 yards and two TDs in a 36-22 win over the Houston Texans to become only the fourth player ever with at least three games with 200 yards receiving and two TDs.

Cooper joined Terrell Owens as the only player to have a 200-yard game with three teams, having previously accomplished the feat with Dallas and the Raiders.

Cooper will try to turn on his “jets” against the (6-9) New York Jets on Thursday night in Cleveland when Cooper and the Browns play the (10-5) Browns.