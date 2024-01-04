CLEVELAND (WJW) — For Sarah Wagner, baking is just a hobby.

But when she draws inspiration from the historical Cleveland architecture she loves, she’s “using both sides of my brain,” she told FOX 8 News.

She’s a graphic designer by trade, so she already has the artist’s spirit. But building a model of West Side Market from gingerbread — “it’s artistic, but also using math and architecture,” she said.

That replica is now on display inside the market right inside the doors from West 25th Street, next to the same stall where she bought the ginger and cinnamon she used, she said.

It’s Wagner’s third gingerbread model based on a Cleveland landmark and unveiled around the holidays each year. Last year, it was Terminal Tower and the year before that, it was the Christmas Story House.

For her, it’s a pastime between Christmas and New Year’s Eve — “to fill that weird time where you don’t know what day it is,” she laughed. “It’s becoming a little more of a thing now that people have seen it.”

(Courtesy of Sarah Wagner)

(Courtesy of Sarah Wagner)

(Courtesy of Sarah Wagner)

(Courtesy of Sarah Wagner)

(Courtesy of Sarah Wagner)

(Courtesy of Sarah Wagner)

(Courtesy of Sarah Wagner)

(Courtesy of Sarah Wagner)

(Courtesy of Sarah Wagner)

(Courtesy of Sarah Wagner)

(Courtesy of Sarah Wagner)

(Courtesy of Sarah Wagner)

(Courtesy of Sarah Wagner)

(Courtesy of Sarah Wagner)

(Courtesy of Sarah Wagner)

(Courtesy of Sarah Wagner)

(Courtesy of Sarah Wagner)

(Courtesy of Sarah Wagner)

Each year, her creations become a little more embellished, a little more detailed. Social media denizens awed over her West Side Market, suggesting she bring her craft to the Cleveland Botanical Garden’s annual Gingerbread Competition, which ran from Nov. 18 to Dec. 31.

That support from her fellow Clevelanders is something Wagner said she loves about the city.

“I’m passionate about the city and I like seeing other people passionate about the city and getting excited,” she said.

West Side Market is open in Ohio City on Mondays and Wednesdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.; on Fridays and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.