WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — The fiancé of a popular Cleveland hairstylist shot and killed last month is now under indictment in her murder and has turned himself in to police.

A Cuyahoga County grand jury on Thursday indicted Tirrell Edwards, 41, on one count of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count of domestic violence in the death of 46-year-old Amanda Williams.

Williams was shot and killed Oct. 10 at the home she shared with her fiancé Edwards, according to a news release from the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

Shortly before midnight that night, Edwards called Warrensville Heights police to say he had killed his fiancé, according to prosecutors.

Police responded to the home in the 19700 block of Sunset Drive, near the intersection of Midway Avenue, where they found Williams with several gunshot wounds, according to a previous news release.

Responders transported her to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police at the time announced the arrest of one person-of-interest in the shooting, but that person was later released, police said last month.

Williams’ family attorney said the person claimed he was the victim, and cited Ohio’s “Stand Your Ground” law, which states Ohioans have no duty to retreat from a threat before using force to protect themselves.

People speaking on behalf of the Williams family last month said the woman’s death came after years of “abuse and manipulation” and that they hoped additional evidence in the case would bring justice.

“The evidence is pictures of him beating the hell out of her. Literally. Text messages saying, ‘I’m sorry I kicked you in the face,'” said Williams’ pastor R.A. Vernon.

Cuyahoga County authorities issued an arrest warrant for Edwards on Thursday afternoon and urged him to turn himself in.

Edwards surrendered Friday morning, Warrensville Heights police told FOX 8 News.

“A thorough investigation and review of this case led us to the unmistakable conclusion that the death of Amanda Williams was an intentional homicide without justification,” Prosecutor Michael O’Malley is quoted in the release. “Today, a grand jury composed of citizens from our county reached the same conclusion and voted to indict Tirrell Edwards. My thoughts and prayers remain with Amanda Williams’s family and friends. I urge Tirrell Edwards to turn himself in to law enforcement.”