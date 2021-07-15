Amanda Berry gets keys to grandpa’s car after it’s refurbished by students

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A promise made decades ago finally became a reality for Amanda Berry.

When she was a little girl, Berry spent a lot of time at car shows with her grandfather and fell in love with his 1986 Monte Carlo.

Her papa promised to gift her the car when she turned 16. Of course, that never happened because she was kidnapped and held captive for 10 years.

Berry never forgot, and her papa didn’t either. He kept the car, but it wasn’t in the best condition.

The auto body students at Max S. Hayes High School heard the story and stepped in to help. The class refurbished the entire car so that Berry can honor her papa every time she drives it.

“It made me feel very honored to have the opportunity to do something like this,” said student Gerone Ortiz. “She has been through so much.”

The class was supposed to present it with her just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. More than a year later, they were finally able to show off their work and give Berry the keys she’s wanted since she was 8 years old.

“This car, it means more than life itself,” Berry said. “It really is just a dream come true.”