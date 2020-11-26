‘Am I being punk’d?’ Video shows Cavs’ Darius Garland surprise local families by buying their groceries

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Cavaliers’ Darius Garland surprised shoppers at a local Walmart last weekend in a big way.

Accompanied by his brother, Desmond, he bought the groceries of two families at the Steelyard location Saturday.

Celebrating Thanksgiving by giving back ❤️🍽️



Watch as the @dariusgarland22 Foundation helped surprise @Walmart shoppers by paying for their groceries! pic.twitter.com/F8ptqLlj0g — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) November 25, 2020

Garland was born in Gary, Ind., so he surprised two shoppers there as well.

He went to high school in the Nashville area and played college basketball at Vanderbilt University. So his mother also bought groceries for families in Tennessee.

The act was made possible through his Darius Garland Foundation.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: