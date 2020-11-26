‘Am I being punk’d?’ Video shows Cavs’ Darius Garland surprise local families by buying their groceries

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Cavaliers’ Darius Garland surprised shoppers at a local Walmart last weekend in a big way.

Accompanied by his brother, Desmond, he bought the groceries of two families at the Steelyard location Saturday.

Garland was born in Gary, Ind., so he surprised two shoppers there as well.

He went to high school in the Nashville area and played college basketball at Vanderbilt University. So his mother also bought groceries for families in Tennessee.

The act was made possible through his Darius Garland Foundation.

