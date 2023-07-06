AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Crime continues to be one of the biggest problems facing Akron residents.

To help address the issue in neighborhoods designated as hot spots, Akron City Council is rolling out a new pilot program that focuses on increasing surveillance.

“We have many neighborhoods that have been extremely impacted by violence, gun violence and crime,” Akron City Council President Margo Sommerville said.

The city will be providing 460 free Ring cameras for residents in Wards 3, 4 and parts of 5.

“It’s the idea of having multiple eyes always watching and always recording,” Sommerville said.

The cameras cost a total of $45,995.40 and are being paid for with American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Sommerville said there has already been more than 400 applications submitted. The deadline to apply is July 14.

“We’re hoping that were going to see some positive results through the program, where we can expand and include more parts of Akron,” she said.

Sommerville knows this is a reactive measure, but she is hopeful that it will aid police in apprehending criminals.

“The police do need our help,” she said. “And I think with the Ring doorbell cameras — there’s ways in which residents could send anonymously video footage that could help solve crimes.”

Distribution will take place on Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the following two locations: South Street Ministries, 798 Grant St., and New Hope Baptist Church, 1706 S. Hawkins Ave.