Already 1.4 million people in Ohio plan to vote absentee in general election

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Nearly 1.4 million people in Ohio have requested absentee ballots.

That word came from Secretary of State Frank LaRose Tuesday.

About 8 million people in Ohio are registered to vote, according to the Ohio Voter Project.

There are 48 days until the general election.

LaRose says at this time during the 2016 election, just over 524,000 people had sent in their absentee ballot applications.

Ohioans nearly reached that in just the past week.

Absentee ballots will be mailed beginning October 6.

“Ohioans continue to show incredible confidence in our absentee voting system, and our county boards are well-equipped to handle the surge in requests,” LaRose said in a press release. “Whether voting early in-person, at your polling location on election day, or from the comfort of your own home, Ohioans will have their voice heard this fall.”

Absentee ballots can be mailed in our dropped off at your county elections board.

If you still need to register to vote, you have until October 5.

