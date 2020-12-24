Alpine Valley Ski Resort announces opening plans for next week

CHESTERLAND, Ohio (WJW) – Alpine Valley Ski Resort is ready to open next week.

Workers there say a “significant snowmaking window” starts Christmas Eve afternoon, so they’ll be making snow around the clock to open on Monday, December 28.

They’ll be open from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

There are some changes this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

NEW THIS YEAR:

• Lift tickets will be sold online for the health, safety, and convenience of the guest.

• Reservations will be required to visit. Every lift ticket comes with a reservation and Pass Holders must make reservations online.

• All on-property transactions will be cashless.

• Alpine Valley has installed safety bars on all beginner and intermediate terrain chairlifts to ensure new skiers feel comfortable and confident riding the lifts.

• An all-new handle tow will be completed and operational during the season. The tow will grant new access to Alpine Valley’s highest elevation.

• Pass Holders are provided Epic Coverage on their season pass for FREE. This coverage protects Pass Holders against a variety of factors like certain resort closures (such as any due to COVID-19), injury, job loss, or illness. If any of these factors happen over the course of the season, a Pass Holder may qualify for a full or prorated refund.

Thomas Conti noted, “We are able to offer a socially distant sport that is focused on wide-open spaces. We are confident that our safety measures, both inside our lodge and out on our slopes, will provide a comfortable and confident skiing experience this winter.”