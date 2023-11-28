[Editor’s Note: The video above shows snowy conditions Tuesday morning in Cleveland.]

(WJW) – Lots of snow, really fast — that’s what some parts of Northeast Ohio saw early Tuesday morning, while other parts saw almost nothing.

The thickest snow band moved onshore at about 3:30 a.m. and pushed beyond the eastern snow belt. Parts of Madison Township in Lake County saw more than a foot of snowfall.

Here are the snow totals calculated between 7-9 a.m.

More snow is still coming but is expected to remain in the traditional snowbelt all afternoon and evening. Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties could see an additional 2 inches to 6 inches or more. Snowfall is expected to be far less in the rest of the area.

