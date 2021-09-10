Alma mater honoring Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak during Friday night football game

Related video: Hundreds line the streets to pay their respects to Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak during his final homecoming

MILAN, Ohio (WJW) – Edison High School will be honoring Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak before their first home football game of the season Friday night.

Soviak, a standout football player who graduated from Edison in 2017, was one of the 13 service men and women killed when a bomb exploded at the Kabul Airport in Afghanistan on August 26.

He was there working in support of operation Allies Refuge, helping to evacuate American citizens and Afghans who worked alongside U.S. Service personnel and diplomats over the past 20 years.

“Max and his family deserve everything we can do to help them out,” Edison athletic director Nick Wenzel said. “I’ve been told over and over, football was his home. That’s where he seemed to be the most comfortable, out on the field.”

To honor Soviak, Edison is placing a chair near the flag pole at the south end of the stadium with his #27 jersey and a Navy Hospital Corpsman flag draped over it.

Twelve more chairs will be placed next to Soviak’s to honor the other fallen service members.

Two F-16 “Fighting Falcon” jets will do a flyover around 7 p.m. and there will be a moment of silence before kick-off against Norwalk.

Some of Soviak’s classmates requested that the hash marks at the 27-yard lines be painted orange in honor of their friend.

The team will also wear Soviak’s initials on their helmets for the remainder of the season.

Soviak made his final homecoming earlier this week. The flag at the stadium will be at half-mast until Soviak is laid to rest on Monday.