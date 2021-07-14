Alliance YWCA targeted with anti-Semitic graffiti

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WJW) – The YWCA of Alliance says that vandals spray-painted anti-Semitic graffiti.

The damage to the building at 239 E. Market St. was reported Tuesday.

The YWCA says many locations in downtown Alliance were targeted.

In a Facebook post, the WYCA says it has “stood as a beacon of hope, love, and inclusion in the Alliance community for 95 years.”

YWCA Alliance says volunteers started to help with the cleanup later that day.

If you have information that can help the police, call (330)821-9140.

