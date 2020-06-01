Alliance protesters organize peaceful march in wake of George Floyd’s death

*Watch our previous report above showing protesters taking part in a march in Lorain.*

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WJW) — Protesters across the country are continuing to march in the name of George Floyd and against police brutality.

Floyd, a black man, died after a white officer dug his knee into the back of the 46-year-old’s neck as he was on the ground handcuffed. Recorded video shows the officer pinning him down for several minutes as Floyd struggled to breathe.

The officer, Derek Chauvin, has since been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Three other officers present have been fired.

Local protests have been happening throughout the weekend, with the latest in Alliance. The group was applauded for remaining peaceful during their march.

Amanda McEldowney took the photos below. The protest was organized by Ande Green and Essence Blue.