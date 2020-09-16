Alliance police say armed suspect drove into patrol car in getaway attempt

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WJW) – The Alliance Police Department says its officers were involved in a pursuit Tuesday night.

According to police, officers were called when a man pointed a loaded AK-47 at his ex-girlfriend and her brother in a home on Reed St.

When officers arrived, the suspect drove away in his vehicle and officers followed.

Police say the suspect tried to hit one of the patrol cars head-on and then drove away.

Police say the suspect hit dangerous speeds through the north part of Alliance.

He was captured on State Route-14 in Edinburgh, according to police.

Police seized the gun and a bag of crack cocaine.

The suspect has been identified as Demario McKenzie, 26, of Columbus.