Alliance police respond to claims about drugging and kidnappings at Walmart

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WJW) – The Alliance Police Department is responding to a trending Facebook post to set the record straight.

The post claims that people are placing a drug on the door handles of vehicles in Walmart parking lots in an attempt to kidnap children from vehicles.

Police say they have seen the posts, but there are zero reported incidents of this happening.

Detectives tracked down the person they believe posted the original claim that went viral.

She told police she heard it from a customer, but it was not someone she knew.

Police say the post has been shared more than 2,500 times.

Alliance police say they have no confirmed reports of this happening in surrounding areas either.