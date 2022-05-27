ALLIANCE, Ohio (WJW)– A staff member at Alliance Middle School is on leave following allegations they shared inappropriate images and communication with students.

The Alliance Police Department notified the Alliance City School District of the investigation earlier this week.

“The district takes allegations of any kind very seriously, and as such, the administration took

swift action to place the staff member on immediate administrative leave,” superintendent Rob Gress said in a letter to parents.

“The district has initiated an internal investigation and has contacted the families who may have been impacted by these allegations.”

The district did not release the name of the staffer.

FOX 8 News reached out to Alliance police for more information.