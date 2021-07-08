Alliance man killed in single-car crash

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one-car crash that happened in Perry Township in Stark County.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday on Richville Drive.

According to OSHP, the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado was headed east, when it went left of center, overcorrected, and then traveled off the right side of the road and hit a mailbox.

The driver overcorrected against, OSHP says, and traveled left of center.

The Chevrolet then drove off the right side of the road and hit a tree head-on.

The driver has been identified as Ryan Smith, 33, of Alliance.

OSHP reports Smith was not wearing his seatbelt.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor.