Alliance High School seniors parade to all city schools to celebrate graduation

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WJW) — Alliance High School is holding a car parade to honor graduating seniors.

Beginning at 2 p.m., Class of 2020 graduates traveled the parade route to all Alliance city schools before returning back to Alliance High School.

Due to the coronavirus crisis, the Class of 2020 hasn’t been able to enjoy the traditional graduation festivities.

However, many communities have found ways to honor their graduates while social distancing.

