ALLIANCE, Ohio (WJW) – A long Independence Day weekend celebration has some residents’ and city leaders’ ears ringing after private fireworks could be heard well past midnight on the Fourth of July.

“It was like, ‘boom, boom, boom,’” Alliance City Councilwoman Cindy King said. “It was overkill.”

King feels the celebrations got out of hand in some residential areas around town, costing many residents sleep and adding stress.

“They must not really be pet people,” she said. “That was another concern. People’s pets are definitely afraid of the fireworks, the noise, the booming.”

According to state law, Ohioans can set off fireworks on July 3, 4 and 5 but also the weekends before and after Independence Day. King thinks that’s just too many opportunities to keep people awake at night.

“We need a restriction to condense it down just a little bit,” King said. “It does not need to be the weekend before and the weekend after.”

Alliance police said they received several noise complaints, but nothing serious enough to enforce.

Alliance resident Kimberly Carli said she and her family set off fireworks this weekend, but nothing beyond standard hours of 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

“We didn’t let them off super late, but I did hear some going on until 1 a.m., which I think is a little excessive, when you got little kids at home and pets that are scared of them. But I think as long as you’re responsible and not too inconsiderate to the neighbors next to you, I think it can be a fun time.”

King said a vote will happen at a special meeting some time in the future.

“I think the 3rd and the 4th is more than enough,” she said. “It’s more than enough. That’s just my opinion. I’m not speaking for the city and the other council, but I sure my councilpeople will back me on this.”

King said six other towns in Stark County have restrictions in place. Police were not available to comment on potential enforcement with these changes pending approval from city council.