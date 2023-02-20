AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Allegiant has announced a new nonstop flight from Akron to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, beginning in June.

Allegiant is offering a one-way ticket for as low as $39 for a flight from Akron-Canton Airport to Myrtle Beach International Airport beginning June 1.

“We are thrilled to offer travelers in the northeast region of Ohio this nonstop option to one of the country’s most visited tourist destinations,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant senior vice president and chief revenue officer.

Flights must be purchased by Feb. 21 for travel by Aug. 13.

“From the fantastic golf courses to the family-friendly activities, there are plenty of reasons our community has long made Myrtle Beach their vacation destination of choice,” said Ren Camacho, President and CEO of Akron-Canton Airport.

Flight days, times and fares can be found on Allegiant.com.