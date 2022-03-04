Allegiant flights for under $50 take off once again from Akron-Canton airport

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron-Canton Airport, Allegiant Air and local leaders are celebrating the flights’ return to CAK on Friday with a gate party and press conference.

Allegiant recently announced their new nonstop service with one-way fares on four new routes, all under $50.

Travelers on Allegiant can fly to the following warm, sunny locations:

Punta Gorda, Florida via Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) – beginning March 2, 2022 with fares as low as $33.

Sarasota, Florida via Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) – beginning March 3, 2022 with fares as low as $37.

Savannah, Georgia via Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (SAV) – beginning March 3, 2022 with fares as low as $44.

St. Petersburg, Florida via St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) – beginning March 4, 2022 with fares as low as $33.

The airliner moved from CAK to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport in February 2017 then stopped operations at the end of 2021 because of Hopkin’s construction projects and planned expansion boosting fares.