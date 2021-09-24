Allegiant Air ending operations in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Allegiant Air said it will stop operations at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport at the end of 2021.

The airline moved its service from Akron-Canton Airport to Cleveland in February 2017. It offered nonstop service to seven destinations, five of which are in Florida.

“Our flights were very successful in the market, but unfortunately with the airport’s construction projects and planned expansion, the cost structure has become prohibitive to our operation – our business model hinges upon our ability to keep fares low for our customers. That is the hallmark of our service,” an Allegiant spokesperson told FOX 8 on Friday.

Travelers who booked flights after Jan. 1 will be contacted and offered full refunds.