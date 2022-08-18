CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A man accused of stealing from Mitchell’s Ice Cream in Cleveland must not have been able to fill his craving for more.

Courtesy: Cleveland Police

Cleveland Police say on Tuesday, August 16 a man came into the popular ice cream shop on W. 25th Street and used the restroom. On his way out of the restroom, he allegedly took two out of four boxes that were laying on the floor.

Courtesy: Cleveland Police

At about 4 a.m., police say the man returned. This time he allegedly broke a back window and took two more boxes.

The suspect then came back a third time. At about 5 a.m., police say the suspect took ice cream cakes and the tip jar.

It’s not clear what was inside the boxes.

Police are hoping the public can help them identify the man. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Murphy at 216-623-5217.