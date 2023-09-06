[Watch previous FOX 8 News coverage in the player above.]

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — The man police said killed his pregnant sister and her husband during a Labor Day party at a Maple Heights park faced a judge on Wednesday.

Jason D. Iverson, 29, of Warrensville Heights, is charged with two first-degree felony counts of aggravated murder and a first-degree felony count of attempted murder in the Monday, Sept. 4, shooting at Stafford Park.

He was arraigned Wednesday in Garfield Heights Municipal Court, where his bond was set at $3 million, court records show. The case has been bound over to a Cuyahoga County grand jury for consideration.

Police said Iverson came to the park that day to confront his family members amid a “longstanding” feud, and began fighting with them.

The man’s sister, 30-year-old Mercedes Iverson, and her husband, 31-year-old Norbert Carter, tried to leave in a car. There in the parking lot, Jason Iverson allegedly shot Mercedes, as well as a 13-year-old boy believed to be a bystander.

Mercedes and her unborn child were killed. The baby girl’s gestational age was 29 weeks, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The 13-year-old boy was injured but was expected to be OK.

Carter fled and Jason followed him into a bathroom, where Carter was later found dead, police said.

Jason then tried to flee onto Auburn Avenue, where he was caught by police.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Maple Heights detectives at 216-587-9624. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.