BROOKLYN, Ohio (WJW) – A small business is picking up the pieces after an alleged drunk driver slammed into their storefront.

Just after 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 27, a woman in a minivan reportedly drove off Ridge Road, hopped the curb and crashed through Ortiz Art Drafts Designs LLC, starting a small fire. The incident was caught on security footage.

“Wow, it’s unbelievable,” owner Hermes Ortiz said. “Yeah, when she crashed there and I see the security camera, I said: ‘Oh my gosh, it’s terrible.’”

The driver was taken to a hospital and later charged with OVI and failure to control.

Now the owners are working to rebuild.

“Things are going to happen,” Benny Ortiz said. “It was an accident. We hope that she’s okay. This is just a stump in the road. We’re going to come back stronger.”

They worked to secure the building quickly with plywood and plastic to keep the cold out.

They do expect insurance to cover the damages, but the accident is causing delays for design and print orders. One of their most important printers was damaged in the crash. But so far, Hermes said the community and his customers are rallying around them.

“I’m very proud for my community, for Hispanics,” he said. “They call me, they know about the accident, they say: ‘Hey Hermes, you need some help?’”

The damage is temporary, but won’t cause them to relocate.

“There’s no stopping us,” Benny said. “Ortiz Art Drafts Designs, we’re here to stay.”