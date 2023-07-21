[In the player above, get a breakdown of the top stories on FOX8.com for Friday, July 21, 2023.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Parma man whom authorities said ran an illegal daycare has been indicted on 11 counts, including the rapes of three children.

A Cuyahoga County grand jury earlier this month indicted Jeremy W. Bahner, 39, of Parma, on charges of rape, gross sexual imposition, illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material and possessing criminal tools, court records show.

Bahner’s alleged victims include five children, whose current ages range from 3 years old to 11 years old, according to his indictment. The offenses allegedly occurred between January 2018 and January 2023.

Bahner was previously charged in Parma Municipal Court with counts of rape and voyeurism. City police in May said the voyeurism case against Bahner involved an 11-year-old girl and an offense that happened May 24.

“Bahner previously ran an unlicensed daycare out of his home, but that operation was shut down by the city of Parma,” Lt. Dan Ciryak is quoted in a news release.

Bahner’s case was bound over to the Common Pleas court, where authorities said he could face additional charges.

Bahner’s bond was continued at $100,000 during his arraignment there on Friday, where he pleaded not guilty. He was also ordered to have no contact with children other than his own biological children and to submit to an HIV test, records show. He’s also not allowed to travel outside of the county.