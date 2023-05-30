**Related Video Above: Frontier Airlines offers nonstop flights from Hopkins to Puerto Rico starting this month.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Frontier Airlines already dropped a sweet deal for summer flights, but now they’re back with solutions for cheap travel in the fall and winter months.

Dubbed the GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Fall & Winter Pass, potential travelers can pay $299 for unlimited flights to more than 85 destinations in and outside of the country.

The deal drops with an early access option: Through June 13, pass members can purchase trips from Sept. 5 through Nov. 15. The pass applies for dates between Sept.2 and Feb. 29 of next year.

“Combined with the special early booking promotion, this is a unique opportunity to enjoy some supreme savings on fall and winter travel,” Daniel Shurz, senior vice president, commercial, Frontier Airlines, said in a press release.

Of course, there are stipulations to this deal that may seem too good to be true.

Following the June 13 cutoff, people can only book their flights a day in advance for domestic travel or 10 days in advance for international, which means the selections you want may already be full. There are black out dates to contend with (think all major holiday weekends) and you have to pay taxes, fees and other charges when booking any flight. Want to bring a bag or get a good seat? That’s extra money as well.

The seasonal pass (and annual pass if you’re look at that) does automatically renew.

Find all of the details right here.