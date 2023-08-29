*Attached video: 2022 annual Pumpkin Roll in Chagrin Fall

(WJW) – If you’re ready for fall and love all things pumpkin, you’ve come to the perfect place!

Fox 8 News has compiled a list of where to get all your favorite pumpkin-flavored and scented items.

Pumpkin Fresh Frozen Custard treats are returning to Culver’s on September 4.

Fall-themed items will also include Salted Caramel Pumpkin Concrete Mixers and Pumpkin Spice Shakes through Nov. 26.

Krispy Kreme’s 2023 flavors are available now. Those falvors include Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Swirl Doughnut, Pumpkin Spice Maple Pecan Doughnut, Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut and Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut

Krispy Kreme also offers a Pumpkin Spice Latte, which can be customized as a hot, iced, or frozen beverage, and the Pumpkin Spice Coffee, available hot or iced.

Starbucks’ famous pumpkin spice latte is back nationwide, along with the pumpkin cream chair latte, pumpkin cream cold brew, iced apple crisp oat milk macchiato, baked apple croissant, pumpkin cream cheese muffin and owl cake pop.

Starbucks lovers can also get pumpkin-spiced flavored items at their local grocery stores, ranging from pumpkin spice-flavored coffee creams to chilled coffee drinks.

Dunkin is offering its pumpkin spice signature latte, nutty pumpkin coffee and pumpkin swirl. All three drinks are available iced or hot.

The pumpkin bakery lineup includes the pumpkin cake donut and munchkins, and the pumpkin muffin.

According to the company’s website, ‘Festival of Spice‘ has arrived and will feature drinks including the Fireside Chai, Pumpkin Snowy and Cinnamon Toast Snow.

Hefty is bringing back its limited-edition Hefty Cinnamon Pumpkin Spice trash bags.

Starting in September, these trash bags will be available for a limited time in select stores.

Pumpkin icing and apple topping are back through November 26.

The limited-time Sweet as Pie Box is also full of donut flavors including Apple Pie, Pumpkin Roll and Peanut Butter Pie.

The spiced pumpkin macchiato is also available hot or iced.

Scooter’s Coffee is offering seasonal favorites including the Pumpkin Caramlicious, Pumpkin Spice Latte, Pumpkin Cold Foam, Pumpkin Spice Cake Bite, Pumpkin Caramelicious Muffin, Autumn Caramel Crunch and Maple Waffle Sandwich.

Goldfish and Dunkin’ teamed up again to make the Pumpkin Spice Grahams.

Pumpkin Spice Grahams are available online and will be in store for $3.69 beginning in September.

Nestlé Toll House has brought back Pumpkin Spice Cookie Dough in stores near you.

Keeping with the fall theme, the M&M’S Ghoul’s Mix Sugar Cookie Dough are available at grocery stores nationwide.

7-Eleven rolled out its fall products including the pumpkin spice latte and and pumpkin spice coffee. For more details, click here.

The Pumpkin Pie Blizzard has been added to the Dairy Queen lineup. Click here for the full menu.

